Previous
242 / 365
Ants on Patrol
The "honey dew" from aphids in the trees is getting a lot of attention from the ants. Yes the ants do bite if disturbed.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
ants
