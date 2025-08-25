Previous
Ants on Patrol by jenorton
242 / 365

Ants on Patrol

The "honey dew" from aphids in the trees is getting a lot of attention from the ants. Yes the ants do bite if disturbed.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

JENorton

