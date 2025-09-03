Previous
Colors of the Season by jenorton
251 / 365

Colors of the Season

Summer is still hanging on.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
