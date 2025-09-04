Previous
Bradley Lake by jenorton
252 / 365

Bradley Lake

Short hike today in Grand Teton NP. Idyllic summer day.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
