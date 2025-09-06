Previous
Smoky Sunrise by jenorton
254 / 365

Smoky Sunrise

Thick smoke today. Thankful for all the wildland firefighters working so hard to control these devastating fires.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact