254 / 365
Smoky Sunrise
Thick smoke today. Thankful for all the wildland firefighters working so hard to control these devastating fires.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
69% complete
254
1
365
DSC-RX10M4
6th September 2025 7:21am
sunrise
