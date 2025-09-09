Previous
Dancing Cranes
Dancing Cranes

Sandhill cranes stopping for a barley snack on their way south. We counted 367 on today's survey. Many more on the way.
9th September 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
