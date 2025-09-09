Sign up
257 / 365
Dancing Cranes
Sandhill cranes stopping for a barley snack on their way south. We counted 367 on today's survey. Many more on the way.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th September 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cranes
