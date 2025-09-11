Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
Berry Good Time of the Year
Birds are enjoying the wild cherries, fueling up for their trip south.
Crimson fruit awaits,
A small bird takes its sweet prize,
Summer's gentle kiss.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
278
photos
23
followers
10
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th September 2025 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
