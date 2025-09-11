Previous
Berry Good Time of the Year by jenorton
259 / 365

Berry Good Time of the Year

Birds are enjoying the wild cherries, fueling up for their trip south.

Crimson fruit awaits,
A small bird takes its sweet prize,
Summer's gentle kiss.
