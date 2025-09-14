Sign up
262 / 365
Western Meadow Vole
This little bugger found it's way into the house. Good thing I found it be the cat. It got other chance in the wild
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
281
photos
23
followers
10
following
71% complete
262
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
14th September 2025 3:46pm
rident
