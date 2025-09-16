Sign up
264 / 365
Parking Attendant
Ravens are a constant force of nature.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
16th September 2025 3:30pm
Tags
raven
