Red-naped Sapsucker by jenorton
Red-naped Sapsucker

This little one has been visiting our crabapple tree for the past few days. It is fueling up for migration.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
