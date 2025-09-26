Previous
Teton Valley by jenorton
274 / 365

Teton Valley

Crops in and leaves are falling. Lovely Autumn day.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact