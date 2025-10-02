Sign up
280 / 365
Competition of Colors
The trees were doing the best with brilliant gold and orange, then the sun came up and painted the bottom of the clouds.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
299
photos
23
followers
10
following
76% complete
365
Pixel 10 Pro XL
2nd October 2025 7:19am
Public
sunrise
