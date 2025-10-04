Previous
Injured Eagle by jenorton
Injured Eagle

This juvenile bald eagle was found by some fisherman on the side of the Snake River. It took us 3 hours but we got it to the Teton Raptor Center clinic. Hopefully it will recover
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Prayers for its recovery. Thank you so kindly for being Angels.
October 5th, 2025  
