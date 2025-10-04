Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
Injured Eagle
This juvenile bald eagle was found by some fisherman on the side of the Snake River. It took us 3 hours but we got it to the Teton Raptor Center clinic. Hopefully it will recover
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
301
photos
23
followers
10
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
4th October 2025 3:09pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Prayers for its recovery. Thank you so kindly for being Angels.
October 5th, 2025
