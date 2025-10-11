Previous
Fresh Fruit by jenorton
Fresh Fruit

It is snowing out and I have fresh oranges in my kitchen. Small wonders we take for granted.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
