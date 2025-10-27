Previous
Juvenile Loon by jenorton
305 / 365

Juvenile Loon

Parents left it behind to strengthen up for migration.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ByBri
Great looking shot, I love the colours in reflection..
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact