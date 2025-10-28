Previous
Sunset on Atlantic by jenorton
306 / 365

Sunset on Atlantic

Of course the sun is setting on the western horizon
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact