Previous
314 / 365
Feline Revenge
Cats have a funny way of telling you why they don't like a skeleton care team. Biting is involved and finding the all the toilet paper shredded on the floor. Good to be home from travel.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
0
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
333
photos
24
followers
10
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
5th November 2025 5:13pm
Tags
cat
