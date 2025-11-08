Previous
A Gem by jenorton
A Gem

Vintage Phil Wood hub. Fine craftsmanship is always in style. This one needs some TLC but, will back in its glory in no time.
JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
