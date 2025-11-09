Previous
Ruff Legged Hawk by jenorton
Ruff Legged Hawk

A winter migrant from the Arctic.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, super detail!

Ian
November 10th, 2025  
