Previous
318 / 365
Ruff Legged Hawk
A winter migrant from the Arctic.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th November 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, super detail!
Ian
November 10th, 2025
