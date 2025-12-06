Previous
Winter Machinery by jenorton
Winter Machinery

White flakes start to fall,
Nature's blanket softly spreads,
More snow day today..
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm not sure what the machine is but I love the edit (my subtropical upbringing comes to the front!)
December 7th, 2025  
