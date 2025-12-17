Sign up
356 / 365
356 / 365
Lap Cat
Once feral now a permanent fixture on our laps whenever we sit down.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
97% complete
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
350
351
352
13
353
354
355
356
cat
cat
