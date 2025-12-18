Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
Finch Date
Mr and Mrs House Finch? A date to the seed feeder.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Tags
bird
