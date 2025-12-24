Previous
Natural By Design by jenorton
Natural By Design

Cutting up an onion this afternoon and was struck by the beauty of this plant
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
