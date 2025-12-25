Previous
Earthworm by jenorton
364 / 365

Earthworm

Crawling on the ground in the middle of winter. No snow and mild temps! Not a typical Northern hemisphere, high elevation Christmas. Maybe the Easter Bunny and Santa swapped days this year?
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact