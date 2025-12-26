Sign up
365 / 365
Winter Arrived Today
Winter and Spring were a bit out of order until today.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
1
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
385
photos
24
followers
11
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
26th December 2025 4:26pm
Tags
winter
Suzanne
ace
And what a show winter made and how well you caught it!
December 27th, 2025
