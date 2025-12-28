Sign up
Previous
Photo 367
Back Deck View
Never grow tired of just starring out our back windows. Snow is over taking the landscape.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
1
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
387
photos
24
followers
11
following
100% complete
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 10 Pro XL
Taken
28th December 2025 4:20pm
Tags
mountain
Suzanne
ace
What a view!
December 29th, 2025
