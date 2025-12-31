Feasting Fox

This guy works a little harder for food in the winter. Did you know a fox is more successful when jumping towards the north? 75% success compared to less than 20% success jumping in other directions. It has something to do with the use of the Earth's magnetic field. When watching the fox hunting near our house I've only seen it jumping to the north and would agree with this scientific discovery.



Happy New Year Everyone! Thanks to all those who took time to look at my photo journaling. I am humbled by all the talented artists in this community and appreciate the sharing spirit.