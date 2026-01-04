Sign up
Photo 374
Foraging Flicker
Active bird feeder today
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
394
photos
24
followers
11
following
102% complete
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th January 2026 5:04pm
howozzie
Wow, what a great shot. Love the Flicker and beautifully set off with the drops on the leaves.
January 5th, 2026
