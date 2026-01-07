Previous
End of an Era by jenorton
End of an Era

The Park Tool legend Calvin Jones announced his retirement. Thank you for all the inspiration and teaching.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
