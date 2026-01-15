Previous
Home on the Range by jenorton
Home on the Range

Nice alpenglow on the Tetons when driving home from a trip to the big city, Idaho Falls.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing layers
January 16th, 2026  
