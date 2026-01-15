Sign up
Photo 385
Home on the Range
Nice alpenglow on the Tetons when driving home from a trip to the big city, Idaho Falls.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Tags
mountain
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing layers
January 16th, 2026
