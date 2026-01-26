Sign up
Photo 396
Pronghorn Antelope
A surprise visit. Mild winter is allowing for summer species to winter in place
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
396
