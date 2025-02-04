Sharpy Wake up by jenorton
Sharpy Wake up

This Sharp Tailed Grouse popped out from under a spruce tree near our house when I woke up this morning. What a day we had today, wildlife watching in the comfort of home.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
