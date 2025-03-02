Previous
Great Horned Owl by jenorton
Great Horned Owl

While watching the sunset this owl swooped in and perched in an Aspen tree. It had a keen eye toward the nearby fields.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
