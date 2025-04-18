Previous
Junco by jenorton
7 / 365

Junco

The juncos were thrashing about in the freshly exposed ground under shrubs looking for seeds and bugs. So fun to watch.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact