9 / 365
Bucky in the Bush
The boys have been hanging around our house over the last few days. Taking naps in the hedge has been a popular activity.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
175
photos
22
followers
9
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
155
156
157
158
159
160
9
161
Views
0
Album
365Plus
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th June 2025 4:21pm
Privacy
Public
deer
