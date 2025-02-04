Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Milk Shake
An attempt at some milk resulted in a firm share. We are so grateful for the wildlife that we live with.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
43
photos
14
followers
7
following
0% complete
1
2
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Gratitude
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
4th February 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moose
,
ndao31
