Previous
7 / 365
Safe Place to Nap
One on the advantages of an unkept landscape. The wildlife feel right at home
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Gratitude
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
10th July 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
