66 / 365
A bit of long line work
We're working on a 30 foot line to build up to reliability off leash.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
0
0
Jen Pearson
@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
67
photos
9
followers
9
following
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
3
365
COOLPIX B500
20th December 2019 2:08am
dog
,
ears
,
big
,
german
,
leash
,
shepherd
