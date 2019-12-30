Crane_side1

Note: the images in this collage are not mine. They're collected from many calendars, magazines and books.



If you're wondering how the muddy kids got in with the cosmic animals, it's because I was creating random packets of images. If I thought too much about creating something unified or themed or that was "art," I would never get around to doing it and was getting buried in collage material. Finally I bypassed the judgment function by creating piles of sized images and then took a few from the top of each pile, put them in an envelope and only allowed myself to work with those images.