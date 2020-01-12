Previous
Finally the Sun by jenpearson
88 / 365

Finally the Sun

So grateful for the morning sun after dark days of rain.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Jen Pearson

@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
24% complete

Lastrami
Great lens flares! Happy to hear the dark rainy days are over now.
January 11th, 2020  
