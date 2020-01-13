Previous
Bones by jenpearson
89 / 365

Bones

Composition courtesy of my dog Boo.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Jen Pearson

@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
Lastrami
Well composed! Boo is very talented :) The timber flooring makes a perfect background.
January 11th, 2020  
