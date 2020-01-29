Previous
Vase with Ball by jenpearson
105 / 365

Vase with Ball

Whether to dust the ball and have a sharper line or leave the layer of dust for the soft look. I took the lazy route and left it dust covered :-)
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Jen Pearson

@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
