Drapped darkness by jenpearson
111 / 365

Drapped darkness

One of the problems with an auto everything camera is trying to get shots like this. It wants to turn it into 18% gray.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Jen Pearson

@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
30% complete

