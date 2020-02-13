Sign up
Nested Zippy
Yeah, sometimes my dogs just decide to hang out in their crates.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Jen Pearson
@jenpearson
Most of my images will be taken in or around my home or local community. I have fatigue issues and thus don't get out much....
Tags
dog
,
terrier
,
small
