Unlikely bird pairing by jensen84comcastnet
Unlikely bird pairing

We thought it was quite strange that these two birds were so involved with each other. Turns out, a cowbird had laid an egg in the smaller junco bird nest, and this junco is dutifully feeding the larger chick until it fledged!
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Linda J

@jensen84comcastnet
Bucktree ace
That is amazing and a great collage.
August 28th, 2023  
