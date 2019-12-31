Previous
Kon Tiki by jentography
5 / 365

Kon Tiki

We found a fun place to go for New Year's Eve. It had a margaritaville vibe and it was super fun. Happy 2020 to everyone!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

jentography

@jentography
