Previous
Next
My little cousin made me a gingerbread lady by jentography
8 / 365

My little cousin made me a gingerbread lady

She is the sweetest. She sent it to me from Ohio. She says I'm her "best friend" (along with everyone else she likes) when I see her. She is a riot with so much personality. She asked me if the gingerbread woman 'made me cry.'
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

jentography

@jentography
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise