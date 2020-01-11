Previous
Next
Angry face eggs by jentography
16 / 365

Angry face eggs

I made eggs, got into the cabinet thinking the spice I grabbed was chives. It wasn't. It was chili powder. I accidentally put chili powder on my eggs and I had to make new ones. This is the result of my second round. The eggs made a mean face at me.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

jentography

@jentography
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise