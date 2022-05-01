Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
22 / 365
Selfie with Alex in Eastbourne
Alex is 20 but severely autistic so is more like a giant toddler
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
22
photos
2
followers
0
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
alex
,
selfie
,
eastbourne
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close