The Oldest House in Tonbridge
The Oldest House in Tonbridge

The Port Reeve’s House is believed to be the oldest house in Tonbridge with the cellar dating from 12/13th century and the frontage around 100 years later.

The house fell into disrepair but was skilfully restored by the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Buildings.
Jeremy Cross

