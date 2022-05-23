Previous
Sunflowers by jeremyccc
44 / 365

Sunflowers

I love sunflowers but my wife isn’t keen on yellow in the garden so I’m going to plant them in a communal area near our house.

It’s a neighbourhood initiative to plant yellow in support of Ukraine.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
